Firefighters respond to shed and log fires

A shed burned Tuesday, according to the Durant Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 3594 N. 49th Ave. and upon arrival, a small shed was fully engulfed in flames and a small amount of grass was also on fire.

The fires were put out, however, firefighters put foam on the remains of the shed to ensure it would not rekindle because of dry and windy conditions, the report stated.

Property owner Robert Hoover told firefighters he had been burning paper in a barrel.

Firefighters responded Wednesday to Cemetery Road after receiving a call about a grass fire off the roadway. When they arrived, they found leaves and a rotten log on fire. They put out the fire. Burn permits have not been issued this week due to the dry and windy conditions, according to the fire department.

From Durant Fire Department reports.