Rape trial to continue Monday

The retrial of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman continued all week and will resume Monday.

A jury previously convicted thirty-eight-year-old Gerald Ray Johnson Jr. of forcible sodomy, rape by force, rape by instrumentation and domestic abuse. In May 2002, the court sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Defense attorneys sought a new trial because a witness was not able to testify during his trial, and in September 2015, the court granted the request.

Testimony was held this past week and on Friday afternoon, jurors were released for the day, according to a court document.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

From court reports.