Bennington man killed in crash

A Bennington man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a semi truck carrying an oversized load, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Twenty-year-old William Minyard was dead at the scene of the 7:54 p.m. crash on Highway 70E three miles west of Bokchito in Albany, according to an OHP report released Saturday morning.

OHP said Minyard was driving a Dodge pickup eastbound and that his pickup struck the westbound semi while passing it. The semi driver, 38-year-old Oscar Martinez of Monterrey, Mexico, was not injured.

Medical Examiner Timothy Dwyer responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Brown’s Funeral Service in Durant.

According to Trooper Mitchell Patten’s report, it was lightly raining at the time of the crash and Minyard had an odor of alcohol. It was not known if he was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers Darrell Wofford, Brad Dansby and Steve Nabors assisted in the investigation.

Funeral services for Minyard will be held at 2 p.m.Wednesday at Bennington High School Gymnasium

In other accidents, Durant firefighters responded Saturday to the 600 block of South 22nd Avenue where a vehicle had struck a natural gas meter and ripped it out of the ground. The valve had been turned off by a resident, according to a DFD report, and ONG was contacted.

Firefighters responded Thursday to a grass fire at the on ramp of Washington Avenue and Highway 69/75. They put out the fire that scorched an approximate 10 by 20 foot area.

The responded Friday to a fire alarm at Choctaw Inn, 3735 Choctaw Road. Firefighters entered the building and learned it was a false alarm. It was not known why the alarm inside a room activated, the report stated.

