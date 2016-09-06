Think tank concerned about tax increment finance districts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tax increment finance districts do little for the state’s economy yet benefit well-established corporations, according to a think tank’s analysis of the law.

Byron Schlomach from the right-leaning 1889 Institute said state policies that created TIF districts also let business shuffle from one area to another inside the state.

“Obviously the district itself benefits, but as far as the state’s economic development goes, it doesn’t do much for us,” said Schlomach, director of the institute. “It’s mostly an insider’s game. TIFs are a good way for people who know and understand the political system well to benefit from the system. But it’s not a way to grow the overall economy and benefit everyone in general.”

The Journal Record reports that TIF districts are geographic areas within a city or county where newly generated sales or property taxes can be spent by the district. In some cases, retailers get to keep part of any new sales tax revenue they generate. Other TIF districts keep property taxes low so the company can instead reinvest the savings back into the business.

By letting businesses keep tax revenue, Schlomach said the districts actually hurt economic growth.

“Many TIFs, especially those that tap property taxes, cost everyone in the state of Oklahoma, though TIFs are locally constituted,” he wrote in the policy analysis. “(TIFs) redistribute resources to the wealthy and well-connected. They allow the bypass of taxpayer protection measures. And, TIFs often allow TIF-creating entities to steal away the revenues of other taxing entities.”

Those taxing entities include schools, cities and county governments.

Ponca City’s economic development officer, David Myers, agreed that TIF districts can be used poorly, but said that local governments can also be deliberate when establishing one.

“There is nothing inherently good or bad about a TIF district,” Myers said.

He suggested that officials should use an internal but-for test, asking “but for this TIF district, would the business still come?”

“In most of the times that we (asked), the but-for came back and said we didn’t need the TIF district,” Myers said.

The 1889 Institute recommended several changes to the law, including a restriction to how TIF district money can be used. Schlomach said he thinks infrastructure spending is a legitimate use.

“It is one thing for school tax money to be diverted to fund publicly owned infrastructure like water, sewer, streets and public parks,” he wrote in the analysis. “It is quite another to hand $500,000 over to a restaurant owner.”

He also recommended a limit on which taxes a TIF district can avoid paying, and a limit on the life of a district. Elected state officials should also have oversight to approve or deny a district, Schlomach wrote.

The state could also repeal TIF laws, thereby prohibiting their use.

“It’s really throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Myers said about a repeal. “It’s a tool for communities to use to address blight when there’s a willing private partner.”

He also criticized Schlomach’s suggestion that top government officials could approve or deny TIFs. Myers said entrepreneurs would get skittish about coming to Oklahoma if the governor or attorney general had to give final approval.

“Any time that the public wants to take a look at a tool like TIF, those are legitimate public conversations,” he said. “But what has to be considered are the consequences.”