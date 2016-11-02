Durant Water Treatment Plant achieves excellence in community water fluoridation

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced Tuesday that Durant Water Treatment Plant has been presented a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities in Oklahoma that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoridated water at least nine months through 2015.

For 2015, a total of 1,510 public water systems in 30 states received these awards, including 30 in Oklahoma.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that communities can make in maintaining the oral health of their citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, MPH, Acting Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective; studies continue to show that for every $1 invested by communities in water fluoridation, $38 is saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. Currently, nearly three-quarters (74.4 percent)—or 211 million people—served by community water systems have access to optimally fluoridated tap water. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures communities can take to prevent tooth decay and improve their oral health.

“OSDH supports community water fluoridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who drink and use the water,” said Dr. Jana Winfree, OSDH Director of Dental Health Service. “Preventive dental care programs, such as community water fluoridation, make a real difference improving the health status of Oklahomans,” said Winfree. “We acknowledge Durant Water Treatment Plant’s contribution to public health.”

Submitted by OSDH.