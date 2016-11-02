GOP expected to maintain super majorities in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans are expected to maintain super majorities in both the Oklahoma House and Senate after the November elections, but Democrats remain hopeful they could pick up a seat or two in each chamber.

Republican and Democratic politicos predict there won’t be any major swings in either chamber, but a byproduct of the GOP’s major gains over the last decade is that Republicans have more open seats to defend: 19 in the House and nine in the Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 39-9 edge in the Senate and a 71-30 advantage in the House.

House Speaker Jeff Hickman, a Republican from Fairview, is one of 30 state House members who won’t be back at the Capitol next year because of term limits or decisions not to seek re-election. He said some seats may flip parties, “but I think the net ends up being probably pretty close to where it is.”

“There will be a lot of new faces up here that are going to face a lot of challenges with the issues and the economy,” he added.

Since 2014, Democrats have won two Republican-held seats in special elections — one in the House and one in the Senate — and hope to continue that momentum on Nov. 8. One incumbent Republican senator and two incumbent House Republicans also were ousted in primary elections this summer, adding to the number of new faces expected at the Capitol next year.

A trend over the last couple of decades has been Republicans winning elections in rural parts of the state, which used to be a stronghold for Democrats. Democrats, meanwhile, are beginning to take advantage of shifting demographics in urban areas to win seats once held by Republicans.

In the House, Democrats are hopeful they can pick up House District 87 in northwest Oklahoma City, left open when Republican Rep. Jason Nelson decided not to seek re-election. They also want to pick up House District 93 on the city’s south side, where Republican Rep. Mike Christian left to run for sheriff.

But Democrats acknowledge they will have a tough time holding on to some rural seats. Those include House District 12 around the northeast Oklahoma community of Wagoner, and District 3 in southeast Oklahoma.

“All the polling I’ve seen shows Hillary (Clinton) behind 30 or 40 points in rural areas,” said Democratic strategist Joe Hartman. “Donald Trump’s natural base of non-college-educated white males, that’s a major part of the electorate in rural Oklahoma, and it’s hard to overcome that.”

Despite Trump’s popularity in rural Oklahoma, Senate Democrats said they remain optimistic they could knock off two Republican incumbents in southeast Oklahoma, a longtime stronghold for Democrats.

Republican Sen. Larry Boggs in Senate District 7 faces a tough re-election fight against Democrat Joel Kerns, a popular Pittsburg County sheriff. Republican Sen. Joseph Silk of Broken Bow finds himself in a tight contest against Stacey Allen Ebert, a local school superintendent and auctioneer from Idabel.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are hopeful they could pick up seats being vacated by term-limited Democratic Sens. Susan Paddack in Ada and Charles Wyrick in far northeast Oklahoma.