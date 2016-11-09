Voters reject sales tax hike for public education

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters on Tuesday rejected a 1 percent sales tax increase that would have funded teacher pay raises, delivering a blow to the state’s public school educators, who are among the lowest paid in the nation.

Public education in Oklahoma has borne the brunt of state revenues shrinking amid slumping oil and natural gas prices, growing tax subsidies and a gradual reduction in the state’s income tax rate over the last decade. Class sizes have grown, dozens of districts have moved to four-day school weeks and teachers — who are among the nation’s lowest paid — haven’t received a raise since 2008 and have been been looking for work in neighboring states or leaving the profession altogether.

“I’m disappointed, and frankly I’m surprised,” said Donita Brown, a 34-year classroom veteran who teaches reading at an elementary school in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon. “It certainly doesn’t make me feel very valued.”

A report released last week shows Oklahoma’s per-pupil funding level for public schools has declined nearly 27 percent since 2008, when adjusted for inflation — the deepest cuts in the nation.

“Until we are prepared to take bold action on behalf of public education, we will continue to suffer the consequences, as a greater and greater number of teachers leave the state or exit the profession altogether,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a statement. “I believe Oklahomans support teachers, but they did not want to relieve the Legislature of its responsibility.”

Spearheaded by University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, the 1 percent sales tax would have generated about $550 million annually for public education, according to the latest estimate from the Oklahoma Tax Commission. About 70 percent of the revenue would be designated for a $5,000 across-the-board pay raise for public school teachers and other funding for K-12 schools. Nearly 20 percent of the money raised would go to state colleges and universities, with the rest earmarked for early-childhood education and career-technology centers.

Phil Palmer, a physician from Oklahoma City who voted against the proposal, said he didn’t like the fact that a lot of the money went to higher education, adding “I just don’t think that’s a pressing need for our state.”

Palmer said he also believes it’s the responsibility of the Legislature, not the people, to come up with a way to properly fund education.

“The Legislature needs to take care of that,” he said. “They keep dumping it on the people. It’s the third or fourth proposal they’ve made the people decide.”

Oklahoma’s average K-12 teacher salary of $45,317 in 2014-15 ranked 48th among the 50 states and District of Columbia, according to a 2016 report from the National Education Association. The national average teacher salary was $57,420.

Though there is bipartisan support for raising teacher salaries, the ballot measure had its opponents. Many voters were wary of any tax hikes and some municipalities suggested that raising the sales tax will drive more shoppers to online retailers and could make it harder to pass municipal bond issues.