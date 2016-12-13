Oklahoma sailor plays part in current-day Pearl Harbor

GROVE, Okla. (AP) — A great honor.

That’s how Oklahoma sailor Petty Officer First Class Wren Pettit describes his front row seat to history.

Pettit, a 2009 graduate of Atoka High School, serves as a driver for the boats which cross Pearl Harbor each day taking visitors to the USS Arizona memorial at Ford Island.

This week, Pettit will spend much of his time shuttling those attending the events surrounding the 75th marking of the attack at Pearl Harbor to the Arizona memorial.

“It’s very humbling to drive by the boat and give people the opportunity to pay their respects to the fallen sailors,” Pettit said. “It’s hard to explain.

“To be able to represent the sailors who have fallen is amazing.”

Pettit, an engineer by trade, joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating high school. For the past year-and-a-half, he’s served as a boat driver for the Arizona tours. Previously he was stationed aboard the USS Carter Hall, a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship.

Pettit, 26, said he joined the Navy after watching the experiences of his uncle, a Master Chief, serving in California.

“I lived in a small town,” Pettit said. “I saw the places you could go as a sailor.

“I wanted to get out of the small town and experience the world.”

After his first four years in the Navy were up, Pettit considered leaving the service.

A mentor encouraged him to explore his options, which led to the opportunity to serve as boat driver at Pearl Harbor.

The Grand Lake News reports each day Pettit’s boat and a second craft make a combined 33 trips to the memorial, each time carrying up to 150 passengers. In all, he said, up to 4,500 people visit the memorial each day.

He said the passengers are usually quiet, even as the shuttle boat travels amid the active harbor.

“It’s a good quiet that falls over everyone,” Pettit said. “It’s very solemn.”

During the past 18 months, Pettit has had the opportunity to meet survivors of the attack. Those moments link the past with the present, and helps people see the memorial in a new light.

“It’s just an honor to be part of this,” Pettit said, joking that several of the survivors he’s met could be considered “really salty,” and “feisty.”

“It’s an honor to render them a salute and welcome them aboard.”

Pettit said he met a sailor who survived the attack on the Arizona in a non-traditional way.

The man told Pettit he spent the night of Dec. 6, 1941 “on the town” with fellow shipmates playing poker.

“He said he was doing quite well and even won some money,” Pettit recalled.

The next morning the sailor visited a shipmate, on duty in the harbor watch tower, to collect some of the debt.

“That’s when the attack happened,” Pettit said. “He and his shipmate spent the time giving information to all of the armed forces and sailors to protect the fleet.”

Pettit said the man’s good fortune at cards on Dec. 6, kept him from being aboard the Arizona when it sunk.

Pettit said he finds talking with the survivors of the attack at Pearl Harbor to be inspiring.

He also finds it inspiring to pilot a boat through the waters of Pearl Harbor, among the memorials.

“When we have a narrator on board, he often calls the USS Missouri and USS Arizona the bookends of the war,” Pettit said. “I would take it further, while the Arizona was the start, and the Missouri, the end of the war, the rest of the harbor, with its active fleet, is doing their part to protect the freedoms these men died to protect.”

Pettit said he encourages people to come to Pearl Harbor, to see where the Navy has come from, and the legacy which propels it today.

“If a high school kid is trying to figure out what they are doing, I would encourage them to look at the Navy,” Pettit said. “There are so many opportunities.

“It’s amazing to be able to serve this country.”