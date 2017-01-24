Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints won’t testify

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican legislator from Tulsa who’s been the subject of sexual harassment complaints said Monday he won’t testify before a special closed-door House committee looking into the allegations and the use of government funds to settle with one of his accusers.

Rep. Dan Kirby said in a statement he has serious concerns about the secretive nature of the panel, which met again on Monday to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him and a second lawmaker, Rep. William Fourkiller, D-Stilwell.

Kirby said neither he nor his attorney has been provided with a list of witnesses or any documents connected to the investigation. He also voiced concern about a committee rule that allows the chairman of the panel to deny a witness access to his or her attorney.

“In any case, the accused is always guaranteed access to testimony and evidence so that he can properly defend himself,” Kirby said. “However, the actions of the chairman and the committee have limited my ability to defend myself. Until the committee can guarantee a fair process I cannot subject myself to a blind interrogation.”

Kirby’s former legislative assistant and her attorneys were paid $44,500 out of House funds to settle her complaint that she was fired in November 2015 without an explanation in retaliation for reporting the alleged harassment.

Since The Oklahoman newspaper first reported on the settlement last month, a second woman who worked for Kirby has come forward and told the newspaper that he sexually harassed her.

Kirby has denied the allegations, but acknowledged in his statement that he allowed his relationship with the second woman “to go beyond a strictly professional, working relationship and for that I apologize.”

Fourkiller, the second accused lawmaker, also has declined to appear before the committee, citing its secretive nature.

Fourkiller acknowledged an incident in April 2015 in which the House general counsel and an employee of the chief clerk’s office told him he had made a high school page “feel uncomfortable,” but he said the young woman was never identified and that he doesn’t know what he said or did to prompt her complaint.

Two of the three Democrats appointed by new House Speaker Charles McCall to serve on the panel also have declined to participate, expressing concern about a requirement that they sign a confidentiality agreement prohibiting members from discussing their work.

The chairman of the committee, state Rep. Josh Cockcroft, has said the reason for conducting the meetings in private is to protect confidential information of victims and witnesses. Allowing such information to become public could have a “chilling effect” that discourages employees in the future from coming forward with claims of harassment or abuse, said Cockcroft, R-Wanette.