Tree trunk protective materials

Young, thin-barked trees such as ash, birch, linden, maples, fruit trees and others often sunscald unless protected. The twigs that shade the trunk should be left, but cut back a few inches so they become denser. A twiggy trunk is preferable to tree wraps, but not all trees have enough twigs, nor is it always practical or aesthetically pleasing to leave lower limbs.

Protective wraps may not be necessary at planting time but use should be based on the type of protection needed. Normal application of tree trunk wraps is October to March for the first two growing seasons. Wraps should be removed each spring prior to spring growth. During spring growth the trunk expands and increases in size. Wraps too tightly wrapped or left on during this time may result in constriction to the trunk. Tree wraps should be applied loosely from base up to the first branch by overlapping for a shingle effect. Plastic wraps should fit loosely and include holes or slits for good air movement. Periodically inspect the wraps for trunk damage and insects

Advantages of tree wraps for young plants include deterring animals from browsing on bark. They also reflect sun that either scalds the trunks or makes them susceptible to southwest injury during the winter months (bark is warmed followed by a sudden plunge in temperature which kills that portion of the bark).

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this or other related management topics, visit us on the west end of the Clay Jones Community Building at 1901 S. 9th Avenue in Durant, or call (580) 924-5312.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

