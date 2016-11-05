OSU Extension to host forage production meetings

Bryan County OSU Extension Office will be hosting a series of 4 Forage Production meetings. The first meeting will be Tuesday, November 22 at the Clay Jones Community Building on the Bryan County Fairgrounds beginning at 6:30 pm. These classes are designed for any producer to broaden their knowledge on forages and to aide them in growing higher yielding forages for their operations. Topics include: Soil testing and fertility, forage fertilization basics, managing native grass stands, Pasture weed and brush control, forage budgeting, stockpiling forages, cool season forage options, cool season fertilizer strategies, year-round grazing systems, hay production, storage and feeding, warm season annual forage options, warm season fertilizer strategies and grazing strategy overview. The cost of attending these meetings will be a one-time fee of $30. Please register by calling or visiting our office by November 18.

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this or other related management topics, visit us on the west end of the Clay Jones Community Building at 1901 S. 9th Avenue in Durant, or call (580) 924-5312.

Upcoming Events

Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is hosting Veterinary Feed Directive meetings across the state November 1 was the first of the series at OSU-IAB Research Station, Ardmore, 6:30 to 8 pm. For more information please contact the OCA or RSVP online at www.okcattlemen.org.

November 16 – Coffee Shop webinar on agriculture related issues. Begins at 8:15 am. Website: http://dasnr.adobeconnect.com/ag_coffee_shop/

December 13 – Four States Cattle Conference – Texarkana, Tx. Pre-registration required for discounted registration cost.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

