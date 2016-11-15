Winterize your tools and landscape

As the days cool off and much of the landscape beauty fades, it’s easy to forget that our gardens, landscapes and equipment need preparation for the winter months. This may involve only minor chores like cleaning and sharpening tools, insuring for adequate drainage, cutting back spent flowers, etc. But since Oklahoma weather can be unpredictable, steps should be taken to prepare the landscape for harsh winter conditions.

There is an old saying: “Take good care of your tools, and they will take care of you.” Metal parts of hand tools should receive a light coat of oil before winter storage. Wooden handles should be sanded lightly if weathered and can also be lightly oiled to preserve the wood.

Power tools need special care before storage: four cycle engines (most lawnmowers) should be cleaned thoroughly, blades sharpened and a fuel conditioner added to the gas tank…run the engine for a minute to distribute the conditioner. Two cycle engines (string line trimmers, chain saws, etc.) should be drained of fuel and run so all fuel is purged from the carburetor – then remove the spark plug, add a few drops of oil to the cylinder, pull the starter rope slowly a few times, replace the spark plug and store. These procedures will help you get off to a good start in the spring. Consult with your mechanic or power tool supplier for more information if needed.

Water features should be kept clear of leaves and twigs…if you don’t use a skimmer, clean the surface daily or cover with netting. Stop feeding fish when the water temperature drops below forty-five degrees. Drain any above-ground water lines before a freeze.

Extreme, and sometimes rapid, change in temperature can cause serious damage to plant material. To protect plants from the freeze /thaw cycle, mulch perennials, trees and shrubs well. Wait until the soil has cooled, but not frozen, and apply two to four inches of clean straw, pine needles, chopped or shredded bark or compost. Leaves tend to mat and will exclude water, so they should be shredded or composted first. Your lawn mower works well for this. Extend the mulch to the drip line of the plant, but keep it two to three inches away from the trunks of trees and shrubs to discourage moisture decay and rodents from chewing on the bark.

Tender plants such as Indian hawthorn, gardenia, camellia, and hybrid tea roses especially need the protection of a winter mulch. Wait to prune roses and crapemyrtle in the spring, when any dead or damaged canes can be identified.

Now is the best time to apply a trunk wrap to young shade trees, particularly those with smooth, thin bark. The wrap should be removed in April. Trunk wraps help prevent tree bark from trying to break dormancy during warm winter periods, then being damaged by sudden cold snaps. This causes cankers to form on the trunk, which lead to borer and disease problems.

In southern Oklahoma, research has shown it is not necessary to mulch strawberry beds for winter protection, but the addition of a one to two inch layer of clean straw in the spring before runners form will keep the developing fruit off the ground and cut down on fruit rot.

Now is a good time to apply a fall spray treatment to fruit trees to prevent overwintering insects and diseases such as brown rot and bacterial canker. Spray all twigs and branches with dormant oil and either Bordeaux mixture or lime sulfur. And be sure to pick off and rake up any mummified fruit left hanging on or laying under the trees, as it is loaded with potential infection for next year.

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this or other related management topics, visit us on the west end of the Clay Jones Community Building at 1901 S. 9th Avenue in Durant, or call (580) 924-5312.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

