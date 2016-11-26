Poinsettia care during the holidays

Newer cultivars of poinsettia, in addition to being very showy, have excellent keeping quality and stronger stems than older cultivars. When buying your poinsettia, choose a plant with well-expanded, well-colored bracts. Foliage should be medium to dark green with uniform coloring. Flowers should be present in the center of the bracts. Poinsettias are traditional Christmas plants that need little extra care in order for them to be enjoyed throughout the holiday season.

After you purchase your plant, do not expose it to chill­ing temperatures or cold drafts of air. In the home or other place of display, avoid cold drafts and excessive heat from heating ducts, TV sets, or large incandescent lamps, which may cause premature leaf drop. Temperatures of 70°F or below during the daylight hours are desirable to retain best bract color. If possible, move it to a cooler place (not below 55°F) at night.

Light also plays a vital role in the retention of leaves. When you obtain a poinsettia for your home, place it near a sunny window where it will have the most available sunlight. A window that faces south, east or west is better than one facing north. Do not let any part of the plant touch the cold windowpane because this could cause injury to the plant. Artificial light is sufficient as well. A minimum of 75 foot candles is desirable where pos­sible. This would be similar to the minimum light intensity required for good desk lighting in an office. Just remember, whatever your light source, be sure that the plant receives at least six to eight hours of quality light a day.

As with any plant, watering is important for overall plant survival and leaf retention. Slight wilting of the plant is not harm­ful; avoid severe wilting which will cause leaves to drop. Plants exposed to high light and low humidity require more frequent watering. Examine the soil daily, and when the surface is dry to the touch, water the soil until it runs freely out the drainage hole in the container. If the plant is wrapped with decorative foil, punch a hole in the foil beneath the pot to allow excess water to escape. If a saucer is used, discard the water that collects in it. Do not leave the plant standing in water. Overly wet soil lacks sufficient air, which results in root injury and causes the leaves to wilt, yellow, and drop.

Research has shown that poinsettias are not poisonous, but the plants are intended solely for orna­mental purposes. Some people are allergic to the milky sap and may develop a rash when exposed to the sap. Avoid breaking the leaves and stems which releases the sap. It is wise to keep all houseplants out of the reach of small children and pets.

Upcoming Events

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

