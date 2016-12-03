Issues on livestock drinking water

Approaching winter brings a whole new set of issues for livestock drinking water. Limited water intake depresses animal performance quicker and more drastically than any other nutrient. Frozen water sources and improperly functioning automatic waters are major contributors to limiting water intake. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind as we head into colder weather.

Animals drink water most readily between 40 and 65 degrees. Heated waterers that overheat can be just as big a problem as frozen water.

Free choice salt or salt in the diet will serve to increase water consumption and insure adequate hydration. When water is suddenly limited by frozen water sources or improperly functioning waterers, salt toxicity can occur because there is not sufficient water to dilute and eliminate salt in the tissues. Clinical signs are usually related to central nervous system malfunction with ataxia, seizures, and death. This is primarily a problem with animals raised in confinement and fed concentrated rations with high salt or mineral content.

Limited water intake is an important factor in urinary calculi (water belly) in ruminants. Less water passing through the kidneys and bladder allows stones to precipitate. When the water thaws, or water intake increases, the increased urine flow flushes these stones out of the bladder and into the male’s urethra where they may be too large to pass. This condition may require surgical intervention. It is much easier to prevent by assuring adequate and continuous water intake than to treat it once the stones have formed.

Limited water intake is usually manifested in horses as digestive tract disturbances. The most common winter time cause of colic is water deprivation or limitation.

Dairy cows given free access to water will produce more milk and more butterfat than cows allowed to drink twice per day. It is an assumption, but a logical one, that beef cows would respond the same way. Keeping open water available may result in bigger weaning weights than chopping ice once or twice per day.

No matter what type of livestock you raise, remember that the days when you most want to stay by the fire are the days it pays to pay closer attention to water management.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

