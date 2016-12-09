Control Mistletoe in shade trees

Decorating with mistletoe is a great Christmas Holiday tradition. While mistletoe is great for making decorations, it is a parasitic plant that weakens any tree it grows on.

Mistletoe is not easy to control, because it sends root like appendages, called haustoria, into the branch it is growing on. The haustoria develop in the water-conducting branch tissues, so the mistletoe can absorb water and nutrients. A tree can overcome a few mistletoe plants, but a large number rob a high percentage of water and nutrients needed by the tree. Heavily infested trees are severely weakened and become more susceptible to diseases, insect pests, and drought.

Mistletoe germinates from seeds spread by birds. Nearby trees with flowering mistletoe become a ready seed source to infect other trees. It takes several years of growth before a mistletoe plant is old enough to flower and set seed.

The most effective method of mistletoe control is to cut out infected branches. Branches should be trimmed off as soon as a small mistletoe plant emerges. Cuts should be made at least one foot below the location of mistletoe attachment. Another method is to cut off the mistletoe and wrap the infected area with black plastic. This excludes the light that a mistletoe plant must have for growth. The limb will need to remain wrapped for 2-3 years to completely kill the mistletoe. Check the wrap every couple of months to make sure it does not cause girdling or rot due to trapped moisture. Trees with severe infestations may need to be removed.

Suppression of mistletoe can be accomplished by spraying mistletoe with the plant hormone, FlorelÒ. This product will remove the mistletoe plant, but does not kill the haustoria inside the branch. Since it takes several years for a plant to flower and set seed, removing the mistletoe plants slows mistletoe spread. When spraying, make sure to thoroughly cover each mistletoe plant. Mix 2 quarts of Florel in 4 gallons of water and add a surfactant to increase effectiveness. The best time to apply Florel on deciduous trees is during December and January in Oklahoma. Plant hormones such as Florel have no adverse effects on humans or pets.

A number of tree species are resistant to mistletoe. These trees include Chinese pistache, ginkgo, golden rain tree, ornamental pear, sweet gum, persimmon, sycamore and cedars.

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this or other related management topics, visit us on the west end of the Clay Jones Community Building at 1901 S. 9th Avenue in Durant, or call (580) 924-5312.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

