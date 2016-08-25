Silo wreck with injuries

A wreck on Silo Road approximately one mile north of the Silo School has blocked traffic. A head injury has one person being flown out to the hospital. A temporary landing pad has been set up at the Silo School. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Robby Keeling is working the accident.
Major wreck on Silor Road just north of the school.
Multiple agencies and ambulances were on the scene
Silo Road is impassible one mile north of the school.
A head injury requires one person to be flown out to the hospital. They’ll be taken by ambulance to the location the chopper has room to land at.