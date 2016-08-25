Posted on by

Silo wreck with injuries


By Dan Pennington - dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Major wreck on Silor Road just north of the school.


Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Daily Democrat

Multiple agencies and ambulances were on the scene


Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Daily Democrat

Silo Road is impassible one mile north of the school.


Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Daily Democrat

A head injury requires one person to be flown out to the hospital. They’ll be taken by ambulance to the location the chopper has room to land at.


Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Daily Democrat

A wreck on Silo Road approximately one mile north of the Silo School has blocked traffic. A head injury has one person being flown out to the hospital. A temporary landing pad has been set up at the Silo School. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Robby Keeling is working the accident.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

