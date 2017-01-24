Ribbon cutting held for Choctaw Print Services

The Choctaw Nation means business, and that means employment and services for people throughout southeastern Oklahoma. A prime example is Choctaw Print Services, formerly Texoma Print. In 2016, Choctaw Print Services completed 7,878 print jobs and generated $9.6 million in sales. The Grand Re-Opening for Choctaw Print Services was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 2712 Enterprise Blvd., Durant. Officials of the Choctaw Nation and the City of Durant were present at the ceremony, along with a number of Choctaw Print Services’ more than 300 new and longtime customers.

Chief Gary Batton said, “It is a great day within the Choctaw Nation to have this re-opening… We are extremely focused about what we are trying to accomplish, and part of that is the re-branding. We do want this to be known as a Choctaw Nation-owned company.” Chief Batton added about the growth and construction in the region, “When I think that this Council has invested $500 million into southeastern Oklahoma to keep our economy growing, to keep it alive, to highlight our culture and history, I’m so proud of them.”

The newly named Choctaw Print Services first opened its doors in 1979, and has been on a roll expanding products and maintaining the highest standards of customer service. Choctaw Print Services’ in-house specialists produce custom-designed magazines, catalogues, brochures, direct mail, promotional products and apparel, as well as original items, such as T-shirts, cups, and calendars.

Since its beginning 38 years ago, the business has provided a variety of graphic communications services. In 1981, it acquired another printing and supply company and developed a commercial printing division. In 2005, it became a subsidiary of the Choctaw Nation, and this week, it becomes known officially as Choctaw Print Services. Over the past 13 years, sales have grown from $3.2 million to nearly $10 million and the team has increased from 10 employees to 17, upward trends that are expected to continue. Several years ago, the company moved from a 2,500-square-foot building in downtown Durant to a 10,000-square-foot facility north of the Choctaw Casino Resort.

Among its diverse regional and global clients are banking and financial institutions, industrial products, medical and health services, educational institutions, and arts organizations. Choctaw Print Services’ hallmarks of attention to detail, honoring deadlines and delivering high quality results to large and small organizations are key to their growth and success.

“The Choctaw culture resides in all of our businesses, and it’s important to make sure all the businesses of the Choctaw Nation are easily identified as Choctaw,” explained T.R. Kanuch, Senior Executive Officer for the Choctaw Nation’s Division of Commerce. “Rebranding to Choctaw Print Services helps the public understand this organization is a sister company to the many other Choctaw branded companies that generate revenue to accelerate the success of our tribe.”

A tour of the state-of-the-art facility included the press room. As with so many efforts of the Choctaw Nation, the new Choctaw Print Services has an eye toward “green technology.” Choctaw Print Services’ Presstec 75DI® Digital Offset Printing Press utilizes a waterless printing technique and chemistry-free plates. This puts the quality and turnaround at a level few presses can match, while creating minimal waste and a smaller environmental footprint than conventional printing presses.

Hours of operation for Choctaw Print Services are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The phone number is 580-924-1120. Executive Director Russell Marcum also can be reached by email at russell@choctawprint.com.

Submitted by The Choctaw Nation.

Russell Marcum, Executive Director of Choctaw Print Services, flanked by Chief Gary Batton, left, and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., wields the scissors to cut the ribbon at Choctaw Print Services Tuesday in Durant. Members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, local officials, and staff members at the facility joined in the ceremony. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ChoctawPrint.jpg Russell Marcum, Executive Director of Choctaw Print Services, flanked by Chief Gary Batton, left, and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., wields the scissors to cut the ribbon at Choctaw Print Services Tuesday in Durant. Members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, local officials, and staff members at the facility joined in the ceremony. Photo by Stacy Hutto | Choctaw Nation