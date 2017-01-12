Durant High School Physical Science Teacher Cody Little, left was named the McDonald’s Teacher of the Month for December. Shown congratulating him is Corey Robertson, senior communications specialist with Moroch, an advertising firm that represents McDonald’s. Little was picked among nominations made on Twitter and Robertson said Little stood out among the 100s of nominations. Little also coaches baseball and softball. He was presented the honor Thursday at the high school.

Cody Little, who was named the Teacher of the Month by McDonald’s is shown with Kathy Lopez-Thorley, co-owner/operator of the Durant McDonald’s.