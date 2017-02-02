Welborn plays museum

A fifteen year old Bryan County boy was transplanted to Lubbock, Texas, to pick cotton with his daddy.

He would one day wind up playing and traveling for several years with Buddy Holly.

This was long before “Peggy Sue,” the tune we all know and is a fabric of our lives.

A young Larry Welborn is that 15 year old boy. How he came to play with Holly is now legendary.

He said, “They came and saw me at a place I played. I was 15. I wasn’t supposed to play that place, but I did. They came to see me there. They said they heard I was a good musician. I don’t know how they heard, but someone told them about me, I don’t know who.”

Welborn said he played guitar and they wanted a bass player. He said, “I told them I’d like that. So, I went to work for him.”

A man named “Hi-pockets” was their manager, according to Welborn.

He said, “Buddy and we all would play out there every Sunday. Hi-Pockets called us Buddy, Bob and Larry instead of Buddy, Bob and the band.”

You can hear the happiness in Welborn’s voice when he talks about the memory of his name right along music legend Buddy Holly.

He also taught Joe B. Mauldin, Buddy’s band mate after the Welborn years, to play guitar.

Welborn said, “Joe B. went with Buddy, I formed the Three Teens, and Buddy and Joe went on to the big time after that.”

The memory of playing with Elvis is a also a highlight he will talk about with pride.

He said, “Elvis came to Lubbock for $75, that was cheap to come from where he was out there. We would open a show for him at the Coliseum. He was at the Cotton Club once too. He came out with Bill Black and Scotty Moore, they were on stage and Bill saw me backstage and he said, “come on out,” so I played his bass guitar with Elvis for a couple of songs.”

Black and Moore accompanied Elvis in 1954 on his first Sun Records hit.

They went onto later fame with Presley in his band.

That’s how early Welborn played with Elvis and was a band member with Buddy Holly.

He was definitely a member of the pre-“Crickets.”

Welborn went on to do other things in life and it took him in a different direction.

Buddy Holly continued traveling the road that ended in 1959, “The day the music died.”

The day Holly, Richie Valens, and The Big Bopper were killed in the plane crash is commonly referred to as that.

He knew Holly was an original with great talent. He said Holly tried to sound like someone he idolized, Elvis.

He couldn’t quite mimic Elvis and that’s how Buddy Holly’s sound was born.

He said Elvis also was different than other singers of the day and had the signature moves that made him famous, even before he was a superstar.

Sir Paul McCartney of Beatles fame gave Welborn a gold record for his performance on That’ll be the day with Holly.

Born in Pleasant Hill, near Durant, Welborn left for West Texas when his dad went west to work.

He said, “Dad went out there to pick cotton so I followed him out there.”

His mother really liked their local preacher at church, and when he moved to the Lubbock area with a new church, it was logical for her to move that direction also.

Nancy Ferris, Curator of Durant’s Three Valley Museum hosted Welborn for the museum’s “Journey Series” the first of the week.

Welborn played his own tunes, some of Buddy’s and other artists with music filling the museum.

His brother David Welborn, niece Connie Welborn and his brother in law Jim Ashworth were his band for the museum gig.

One woman in the audience said, “to hear him play the Buddy Holly licks on guitar and sing, it was like being transported back over half a century.”

Ferris playing on stage with Welborn was a surprise treat for the audience.

She was his guest and sang several country standards as the entire band had smiles on their faces.

For about an hour, the museum was transformed into an old style honky tonk with great musicians on stage.

Welborn is used to playing and adapting to other people’s style so the museum show was second nature.

He said about Ferris, “I think she’s doing very good. She’s a pretty lady with a good voice. She sings good and on guitar she is getting better. She likes it so much. I’ll say that, the loves music.”

His regular gig at That country music place in Mead, assures he can play with just about any musician or singer.

Ferris said about her experience playing her guitar and singing with Welborn, “Larry is a gifted, yet humble musician, who has unselfishly shared his talents with the world for decades. He transcends his love for making music to everyone on stage. It was so much fun to be a part of that.”

Welborn is not a bragging man. He hasn’t spent his life living on the Buddy Holly times.

He’s made a life for himself right here in Bryan County.

He does have that regular gig in the band at That country music place. He enjoys those shows and the people who come out.

B.B. Newton and her son Boyd Newton are owners of the establishment with Welborn contributing to the sound.

Every Friday and Saturday they provide family country music at 901 Mead Cemetery Road.

Welborn said, “We like families and everyone to come out and enjoy themselves. We don’t allow smoking or drinking.”

It’s a safe music environment suitable for the entire family and he says lots of families show up on music nights.

The first Tuesday of every month and this coming Tuesday, Welborn said they have “Gospel Night” at That country music place.

It’s donation only on Friday nights, “whatever they want to put in the kitty,” he said.

They do charge an admission Saturday night at $5 a person.

That country music place is Welborn’s passion in music now that he doesn’t travel as much or play with as many bands.

The Durant area is lucky in that they can see Welborn play several times a month.

He’s doing what he does best and loves the most, playing his music for people who enjoy it.

Welborn said, “We have some good people come through and sing Friday night. Some people who come through are really good singers.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Larry Welborn recently played a show at Durant’s Three Valley Museum as part of their “Journey Series.” He knew and played with Buddy Holly before he became a music legend. Welborn plays every weekend at That country music place in Mead. Nancy Ferris was his special guest at the museum concert. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1314LarryLook-6.jpg Larry Welborn recently played a show at Durant’s Three Valley Museum as part of their “Journey Series.” He knew and played with Buddy Holly before he became a music legend. Welborn plays every weekend at That country music place in Mead. Nancy Ferris was his special guest at the museum concert. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Larry with his niece Connie Welborn performing at Durant’s Three Valley Museum. He spoke about his memories of being Buddy Holly’s band mate and performed several songs. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1340LarryWithConnie-4.jpg Larry with his niece Connie Welborn performing at Durant’s Three Valley Museum. He spoke about his memories of being Buddy Holly’s band mate and performed several songs. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1291LarryGoldRecord-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1319LarrySmilePLay-use-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1335welborns-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1375artsy-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1390wideShot-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1426groupMaybeBest-1.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Was in Buddy Holly’s band.