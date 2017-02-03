Nicholas Dees Memorial Run held in Durant

OHP Motorcycle Troopers John Moser, Steve Eason, Keith Najera, and Troy Gilmore.

Pastor Bill Ledbetter welcomes the crowd with Dee’s Mother Shelley Russell.

Durant Police Officer Chris Marcy is shown playing “Taps.”

A moment of prayer.

Runners with Dees’ image on T-shirt back.

Runners fill Durant streets.

Starting line.

April Shroff of Broken Arrow was the first runner across the line.

Trooper Mullins awards a medal to 8 year old Keilee Maxey.

Dees Memorial runners.

Dees Memorial runners.

Dees Memorial runners.

OHP Troopers Colby Murray, Nathan Mullins, Kyle Ince, Shelley Rusell, Shane Allen, Steve Nabors and Mike Russell.

OHP Motorcycle Troopers John Moser, Steve Eason, Keith Najera, and Troy Gilmore.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0991BikeTrooper-1.jpg OHP Motorcycle Troopers John Moser, Steve Eason, Keith Najera, and Troy Gilmore. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Pastor Bill Ledbetter welcomes the crowd with Dee’s Mother Shelley Russell.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0996Ledb-1.jpg Pastor Bill Ledbetter welcomes the crowd with Dee’s Mother Shelley Russell. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant Police Officer Chris Marcy is shown playing “Taps.”

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0999taps-1.jpg Durant Police Officer Chris Marcy is shown playing “Taps.” Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

A moment of prayer.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1006Pray-1.jpg A moment of prayer. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Runners with Dees’ image on T-shirt back.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1009DEESshirt-1.jpg Runners with Dees’ image on T-shirt back. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Runners fill Durant streets.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1036backRunners-1.jpg Runners fill Durant streets. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Starting line.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1038funRunnersStart-1.jpg Starting line. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

April Shroff of Broken Arrow was the first runner across the line.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1072RunnerFirst-1.jpg April Shroff of Broken Arrow was the first runner across the line. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Trooper Mullins awards a medal to 8 year old Keilee Maxey.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1076troperMedalGirl-1.jpg Trooper Mullins awards a medal to 8 year old Keilee Maxey. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Dees Memorial runners.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1085runner-1.jpg Dees Memorial runners. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Dees Memorial runners.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1092womanrunner-1.jpg Dees Memorial runners. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Dees Memorial runners.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_1096runner-1.jpg Dees Memorial runners. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

OHP Troopers Colby Murray, Nathan Mullins, Kyle Ince, Shelley Rusell, Shane Allen, Steve Nabors and Mike Russell.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Group-1.jpg OHP Troopers Colby Murray, Nathan Mullins, Kyle Ince, Shelley Rusell, Shane Allen, Steve Nabors and Mike Russell. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat