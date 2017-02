In an effort to complete the scheduled journey stories, Three Valley Museum will happily present Mr. Marvin Leeper of Murray State College on Thursday, February 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Mr Leeper, who was forced to cancel due to illness, will present his findings on the outlaws who once roamed our area. This is one you will not want to miss.

For more information, contact the museum at 580-920-3642.

Submitted by Nancy Ferris.