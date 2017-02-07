Former opera house sold

The building at 2nd and Evergreen on the northwest corner says at the top, “Durant Indian Territory.”

It was called “The Wilson Building” at one time.

In the 70s and early 1980s, it was used by the Durant Woodmen of the World. The building has seen more than 100 years of life in Durant.

It seems everyone has a memory of the old opera house.

The building has been for sale for quite some time. Recently a “sold” sign was proudly placed in the window.

It was confirmed by Bart Granger, real estate agent in Durant, that Shaun Rawlings has moved forward on the purchase of the building.

One source says that he told them he was putting a coffee shop inside.

The building has been remodeled in the past. It is possible that it is one of the most, or the most-historic buildings in Durant.

If a coffee house opened there, it could cater to the lunch crowd downtown as well as for special events.

Rawlings is a veteran restaurateur and businessman in town.

He is currently General Manager of Salita’s Restaurant that his late father Mark Rawlings, and mother Markita Rawlings founded in Durant.

A business such as a coffee shop could help revitalize that area of Durant.

One downtown pedestrian said, “I think something going in here will bring this corner alive with business.”

Another said, “Shaun Rawlings runs a good place at Salita’s. I bet it will be a nice place when he fixes this building up.

