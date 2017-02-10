Most of Durant loses electricity

Friday morning, most of Durant was without power for a short time as electricity delivery was interrupted about 9:20am.

Many had thought they had forgot to pay their electric bill until they looked on social media to see their neighbors were without power also.

It wasn’t hot or nighttime so it wasn’t catastrophic, but it was very inconvenient to most.

The area around downtown reportedly had power.

The further north and west you drove, that’s the areas that were affected.

4700 customers were reported as being without electricity.

The question everyone was asking was “why?”

There were no reports of severed power lines by construction workers.

There were no accidents where an automobile hit a utility pole.

Many theorized on social media that it could possibly be one of the new industries connecting to the grid.

It wasn’t any of those. It was a fail-safe system that was triggered that caused the outage.

A system similar to a breaker in a home that is thrown, was engaged which shut down power.

There is always a reason for a breaker to throw, but it’s thrown for safety.

This allows you to find the problem before restoring power.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews immediately tracked down the culprit. Then restored power as soon as possible.

Robert Holliday, Community Affairs Manager for OG&E said,”electricity was off for about 45 minutes. It didn’t have anything to do with any industry. It was a routine switching problem. Something threw a “switch” so to speak. We had to make sure everything was safe before we brought it back up.”

In today’s world, most of us take electric service for granted.

Without it, for a short time, everyone’s routine was interrupted and even stalled at a complete standstill.

Stores closed with no lights for customers and no bar code reader for product prices.

Food establishments couldn’t cook without their electric ovens.

Even with gas ovens, they still had no cash registers.

One convenience store at Washington and Evergreen was open with the clerk using an adding machine to ring up purchases.

School stayed in session until electric service was restored.

For most in Durant, it was just a small bit of excitement to end a five day workweek.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.co

Dennis Taylor with the Durant Street Department puts out 4-way stop signs where signal lights were not working. Electricity went out Friday morning which resulted in service out for 4700 Durant customers, businesses and residences. This taken at 21st and Main street in Durant.

It was restored quickly by OG&E