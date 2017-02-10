Durant City Council to meet Tuesday

Durant City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting.

The council will discuss the following agenda items:

– Approval of special event permit for “Kick up Your Heels” on April 8

– Approval of special event permit for “Run for the Nations” on April 22 sponsored by SE Baptist Collegiate Ministry

– Contract between city and Sunstar involving drainage infrastructure at Heritage Crossing I

– Recommendation from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group regarding tort claim by Louis Longsine

– Presentation to council of audit and financial statement

– Approval of low bidder for base rock for Evergreen and N. 19th project

– Adoption of Durant Trail Committee’s Master Trails Plan

– Contract that transfers ownership of 1989 Oshkosh water tender to Wade Fire Department in exchange for Wade Fire Department transferring ownership of 2009 Freightliner to City of Durant

– Approval of residential street improvements costs relating to Community Development Block Grant

– Approval for staff to proceed with The National Endowment for the Arts Our Town Grant to create and design an arts district within the Ninth Avenue corridor

– Public hearing on ordinance for a Planned Unit Development for property near Larkspur Lane to be known as Heritage Crossing Phase III, zoning would remain a Single Family Residential District

– Public hearing on ordinance to change zoning of property near 83 Mockingbird Lane from Agricultural to Single Family Residential District.

Various reports will be presented to the council such as the fire department, police department, the library, parks department, street department and emergency management.

Council members will also consider meeting in executive session to discuss status of negotiations with Local 3061 International Association of Firefighters Union and also appraisal of real estate for possible development.

Meetings of the Utility Authority and the Airport Authority will follow the council meeting. In the utilities meeting, council members will consider purchasing a 30-yard compacter for placement at Southeastern and an engineering study for the landfill. The airport manager monthly report will be presented during the airport meeting.

From Durant City Council agenda.