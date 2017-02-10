Caddo to vote on school bonds

Caddo residents will be voting on a $1.4 million school bond and also school board members while voters in Achille and Rock Creek will chose school board members during the annual school election on Tuesday.

Caddo voters will vote on a proposition for $1,400,000 in bonds for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment. Also, Karleen Wingfield and Steve Kelso are running for Caddo School Board Office No. 2.

Achille voters will choose between Cynthia M. Ervin and David Kelly for school board office No. 2.

At Rock Creek, Ryan White and Jerry Cook are running for school board office N. 4.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Linda Fahrendorf, secretary of the Bryan County Election Board, offered voters some tips on how to make their votes count.

Fahrendorf said that a valid marking — a filled-in arrow — is shown on posters at the polling place and inside the voting booths. If voters make mistakes marking their ballots, Fahrendorf said they show not try to correct those errors. Instead, voters should return the spoiled ballots to the Precinct Officials, who will destroy them and issue a new ballot to the voter.

Fahrendorf also urged voters to take their voter identification cards with them to the polls. “Your voter identification card can help Precinct Officials find your name in the Precinct Registry, and it may also help them resolve the problem if you are not listed in the Precinct Registry,” she said.

Voters whose names are not found in the Precinct Registry, or a voter who disagrees with the information shown in the Registry, may need to a cast a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after election day if the voter’s information can be verified by the County Election Board.

Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot, according to Fahrendorf.

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

From staff reports and election board press releases.

Achille and Rock Creek voters to chose school board members