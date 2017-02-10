Durant Fire Department responds to several fires

Durant firefighters have put out house, oven and leaf fires during the past few days.

Durant firefighters responded Thursday to a fire at a vacant home at 307 N.E. Third Ave. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in fire, according to a DFD report, however, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The house was vacant but did have electrical service. The fire department was investigating the cause of the fire.

Also Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to a business at 1016 Waldron Road where foam rubber was on fire in an oven area. They put out the fire. Firefighters also responded to South Ninth Avenue where someone was burning leaves. Firefighters put out the fire upon arrival.

They were dispatched to 1212 Four Seasons Drive behind a fence at the nursing home where there was a small fire. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, according to a DFD report, and it was possibly caused by discarded cigarettes.

Friday, firefighters were dispatched to 1708 Mason Court where leaves were smoldering. The home occupant used a water hose to put out the fire.

County fire departments have responded to multiple grass fires this week. Thursday, Bryan County Commissioners held an emergency meeting and approved a countywide burn ban due to the dry, warm and windy conditions.

The resolution states: “By virtue of this resolution, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild- lands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop, or other wild-lands fire.

Anyone convicted violating the burn ban can be fined up to $500 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

Gov. Mary Fallin on Friday issued a two-week burn ban for 53 counties in the state, including Atoka, Choctaw and Marshall counties. Oklahoma Forestry Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, recommended the ban based upon an analysis of fire activity, wildland fuel conditions and the predicted continued drought as criteria for recommending the ban, according to a news release.

From staff and fire department reports.

Burn ban in effect for Bryan County