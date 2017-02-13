Firefighters continue putting out grass fires

Area fire departments continue to battle grass fires and officials remind residents that Bryan County is under a burn ban.

Durant firefighters responded to several fires.

Sunday, they were dispatched to 25 Mockingbird Crossing about a vehicle that had caught grass on fire. This fire burned 30-40 acres, according to a DFD report. Silo firefighters were stationed on the north side of a creek area off Silo and Covington roads near homes in case the fire jumped across the creek. The fire was contained to the creek area.

Durant firefighters responded Saturday to a burn ban violation in the 900 block of North Third Avenue where there was a small fire in a fire pit. The owner put out the fire.

Also Saturday, they were dispatched to South Ninth Avenue south of the salvage yard where a resident was burning leaves. Firefighters helped the resident put out four small piles of leaves that were burning.

Firefighters were dispatched Friday to North Highway 78 north of Silo Road where approximately 30 acres had burned. After the fire was brought under control, command of the scene was given to the Silo Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to another fire on Friday at 3 Mile Road and when they arrived, the residents had already put out the fire. Firefighters informed them of the burn ban.

From Durant Fire Department reports.