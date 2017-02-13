New DIA/EDC member sworn in

The Durant Industrial Authority met Monday afternoon for the regular February meeting.

Just after that meeting at 4 p.m., the Durant Economic Development Council met.

The authority swore in a new member Martin B. Tucker.

Judge Ken Rainbolt performed the official swearing at DIA chambers.

Tucker will also serve on the Durant Economic Development Council.

Tucker is the new president and CEO of First Texoma National Bank.

He took the board seat Jeff Monroe vacated, held by the bank.

Tucker said, “I’m going to help Tommy (Kramer). I’ll be right there helping him where I can. Tommy is known far and wide for his talents and his efforts and I need to support him in what he does.”

About his history before coming to Durant, he said, “I worked for First United in Seminole. I was at Antlers for 17 years before that working for the Burrage Family at First Bank.”

A report was given on sales tax, showing a steady increase in revenue. Kramer said, “we’ve had 8 years of continuous growth.”

Kramer also gave a report on the new business that has purchased the property at 21st and Arkansas known as the old Cornerstone Property.

Webstaurant purchased the 350,000-square foot building.

Kramer said, “Their Engineering team is here. Plyler is doing the demolition on what will be a $4 million renovation. It’ll take about 6 months. They should hire 166 workers this summer. They are a typical family owned, started company, like many here.”

Webstaurant is in nine states with 20 different units that are very high tech.

They sell restaurant supplies into the millions with one of their locations soon to be in Durant, according to Kramer.

For the EDC meeting, special guests were Dave Shideler and Robert Bourne of Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service of OSU. Shideler gave a telephone report on a detailed analysis of taxable sales for Durant.

Greg Massey asked for the sales tax report, according to Kramer.

The DIA and EDC meet on the second Monday of every month at the Durant Chamber of Commerce building in Durant.

Durant Municipal Judge Ken Rainbolt, left, performs the official swearing in for new Durant Industrial Authority and Economic Development Council Member Martin B. Tucker, President and CEO of First Texoma National Bank. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0011TuckerSWear.jpg Durant Municipal Judge Ken Rainbolt, left, performs the official swearing in for new Durant Industrial Authority and Economic Development Council Member Martin B. Tucker, President and CEO of First Texoma National Bank. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat