Caddo voters approve $1.4 million school bond

A $1.4 million bond election for the Caddo School District was approved overwhelmingly during an election Tuesday, according to the Bryan County Election Board.

The measure passed by 73.63 percent, 134 votes, whereas 48 votes, 26.37 percent, were cast against it. Bond elections require a 60 percent “super majority.”

The bonds are for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to the ballot.

Also in Caddo, Steve Kelso won the election for school board office No. 2 by 62.84 percent, 115 votes, compared to 68 votes, 37.16 percent, for Karleen Wingfield.

In Achille Public Schools for school board office No. 2, David Kelly won the election with 70 votes, 54.26 percent, compared to Cynthia M. Ervin who received 59 votes, 45.74 percent.

In the Rock Creek School District, Jerry Cook won the election for school board office No. 4 by 53.40 percent, 55 votes, compared to 48 votes, 46.60 percent, for Ryan White.

Election returns will not be official until certified at 5 p.m. Friday by the Bryan County Election Board.

From the Bryan County Election Board.

Shown is the vintage rock gymnasium at Caddo High School. During an election Tuesday, voters approved $1.4 million in bonds for the school district.