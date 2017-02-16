City Council meets for February

The Durant City Council met Tuesday evening at Durant City Hall for the regular meeting.

The council approved two special event permits.

One for “Kick Up Your Heels” event on April 8, 2017, sponsored by Crisis Control Center.

The second approval was for “Run For The Nations” event on April 22, 2017, sponsored by Southeastern Oklahoma State University Baptist Collegiate Ministry.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Sunstar LLC and the City of Durant involving drainage infrastructure was approved.

The Council denied a tort claim made by Louis Longsine.

The City’s yearly audit was presented to the council by Arledge and Associates of Edmond, Oklahoma.

They approved purchase of base rock from the lowest bidder for the Evergreen and 19th Avenue project.

The City adopted the Durant Trail Committee’s Master Trails Plan created through the 2016 national Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program as the City’s Official Trail Plan.

The City traded a 1989 Water Tender to Wade Fire Department for a 2009 Freightliner Truck for use by Durant Fire Department.

Two resolutions were on the agenda.

Ordinance #1821 A Planned Unit Development for property located near Larkspur Lane, known as Heritage Crossing Phase III was not rezoned.

Marty Cook, building official with the city, said, “We looked at a plat they gave us in combination with a new subdivision.”

The second rezoning request was approved.

Cook said, “The property on Mockingbird was rezoned from to R-1 from Agricultural. They plan to build houses in that neighborhood and will come to us later with the plat for those single family houses.”

It was reported by Dwayne Williams Airport Director, that the old airplane that sat there for years rusting away was removed and sold for scrap.

