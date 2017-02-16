DHS Choir performs with Foreigner

The Durant High School Choir performed with Foreigner Saturday at Choctaw Casino’s Grand Theater. Lead singer Kelly Hansen joins them on the riser for their monster hit song, “I want to know what love is.” Deborah Clements, Choral Music Director at DHS, said she was very proud of her students. This was the second year the students sang with Foreigner.

