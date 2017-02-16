Girl wants Chick-fil-A

A Durant girl, Elisabeth Presley wrote Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman a letter requesting he “put a Chick-fil-A in Durant.”

She took a very scientific poll, for her age, and she discovered it would be very successful here.

She told the Mayor that there are other chicken places but “not much variety of food.”

Elisabeth’s Mother Tracey Presley made sure the Mayor got the letter.

It turns out that Chick-fil-A is one of Mayor Hoffman’s favorite places to eat when he’s traveling and passes one.

His wife and entire family like their style of chicken.

He said, ” I do love Chick-fil-A. I like that they are a corporation with values. An example is they are closed on Sundays. I believe that is an important. I think they will fit well in Durant with those values. And importantly, they have fantastic food.”

The Democrat has not been able to confirm the fact that there is a franchisee who purchased the franchise for the city or this area.

It was rumored that someone does own the rights to open a Chick-fil-A in Durant.

Other details are not known, but Durant is known for rumors mostly being true when it comes to new businesses here.

Tracey Presley, Elisabeth’s mother said she is so proud of the fact that Mayor Stewart Hoffman had Elisabeth as his special guest at Tuesday’s Durant City Council meeting.

She said “he didn’t embarrass her” and she was really excited for her daughter and the experience.

She’s a shy little girl, opposite of what you’d expect from her letter to the Mayor.

She was so excited Tuesday night, she smiled more than she talked.

The Mayor read her entire letter aloud to the rest of the council and the audience.

She grinned from ear to ear the entire time as he spoke each word.

After he read her letter, the entire council posed for a photo with the little girl who wants a Chick-fil-A for Durant.

It will be a night she remembers forever. If it’s successful, she’ll be eating at Durant’s new Chick-fil-A in the future.

Here is 11 year old Elisabeth Presley’s entire letter addressed to Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman at City Hall: “

Dear Mayor Hoffman: I was wondering if you could somehow be able to put a Chick-Fil-A in Durant?

Everyone loves Chick-Fil-A! To prove my point, my mom did a Facebook poll of her friends in Durant. 97 people voted. 43 or 44% voted for these top 6 businesses which all received more than 4 votes each. Chick-Fil-A was number 1, and received 13 votes. There was a tie for 2nd and 3rd place with 7 votes each. Those votes were for Starbucks and a grocery store besides Walmart. 4th place went to Target with 6 votes. The last two had 5 votes each. They were Hobby Lobby and some kind of entertainment for kids. As you can see, most of my mom’s friends agree with me. Durant definitely needs a Chick-Fil-A! My first reason is, Durant doesn’t have much of a variety of food. We have Chicken Express and KFC, but we need Chick-Fil-A. I get tired of eating at the same places over and over again! I bet if you added one in, people would be so happy they would eat there every day for a whole month! Also, it would bring more jobs and economic growth.

My second reason is, our closest Chick-Fil-A is 30 to 40 minutes away, depending on traffic. Who wants to drive all the way to Sherman to get Chick-Fil-A? Plus, you’re wasting gas money to go get some chicken nuggets when you could drive 3 minutes to the nearest one. It would be so convenient if we had one here. I hope this helped get your understanding of how much people crave Chick-Fil-A and are too lazy to drive over to Sherman to get it. I’m just 11, but I feel like a kid can

make a difference! Your neighbor, Elisabeth Presley.

Mayor Hoffman said, “She’s 11, she referenced in her letter at the bottom. She said a kid can make a difference. I thought that was very important, that anyone, any age can make a difference.”

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AAA-Presley-1.jpg Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Makes request of Mayor Hoffman