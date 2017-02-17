Miss DHS Pageant contestants are picture perfect

The sixth annual Miss Durant High School Pageant will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the DHS auditorium beginning at 2 p.m. The pageant will feature fifteen young women as they compete in Interview, Casual Wear, Talent and Evening Gown. In addition, they will perform an exciting opening number to the theme, Picture Perfect.

In order to compete, the girls must be a student at DHS and can be a freshman through senior, and must maintain eligibility. However, all contestants must conduct themselves appropriately and be a role model and ambassador of Durant High School. Many of the contestants are involved in school organizations, sports, and/ or community service.

Those competing for the title include, Morgan Hudson, junior and daughter of Barry and Andi Hudson; Rani Kay Spindle, senior and daughter of Pam and Bill Spindle; Claire Soltis, senior and daughter of Merle and Cindy Soltis; Cheyenne McGee, junior and daughter of Carol Atkinson, Tom Atkinson, and Joe McGee; Kelsie Elrod, freshman and daughter of Michael and Becky Elrod; Kenslie Clark, freshman and daughter of Donnie and Connie Clark; Hollyn Cox, freshman and daughter of Bill and Misty Cox; Madelynn Coffey, junior and daughter of Lesley and Dan Coffey; Payton Al-Khateib, sophomore and daughter of Joseph and Layla Al-Khateib; Adrian Tucker, senior and daughter of David and Nicole Page; Maradeth Shelton, senior and daughter of Chris and Rachel Shelton; Alexis Nabors, junior and daughter of Steve Leah Nabors; Ryleigh Jones, sophomore and daughter of David and Kristen Jones; Taylia Terrell, junior and daughter of Holly and Lance Dunmon; Christian Chaney, senior and daughter of Crystal Thompson and Ryan Chaney

Awards given at the end of the pageant will be Miss DHS and her court, Miss Congeniality, Most Tickets Sales, Crowd Pleaser and Escort of the Evening. The winners will be awarded over $5,500 in college scholarships and prizes provided by Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Murray State College, and various businesses in the community, including the Miss DHS tiara donated by Mitchell’s Jewelry.

The Miss DHS pageant is a DECA fundraiser. However, it is also a class project, allowing all marketing students to plan and implement this special event. Students played key roles in all aspects of the pageant from conception of the theme and décor to promotion and producing the event itself. Durant DECA, led by advisor Sandra Jones, is a marketing association for students and one of only 38 programs in the state.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, which opens at 1:30p.m. the night of the pageant or you can purchase tickets in advance from a contestant or at Durant High School Main Office. For more information, contact Sandra Jones, DECA Advisor and Miss DHS Director, at 580.924.4424 or [email protected]

Submitted by Sandra Jones.

The Miss Durant High School Pageant will be held March 5. Shown are this year’s contestants. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MissDHS.jpg The Miss Durant High School Pageant will be held March 5. Shown are this year’s contestants.