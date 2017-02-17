First Texoma National Bank names new CEO and president

First Texoma National Bank has recently welcomed Oklahoma banker, Martin B. Tucker as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017.

Martin is a native of southeastern Oklahoma, a graduate of Antlers High School and Oklahoma State University as well as Southwest Graduate School of Banking. He comes to First Texoma National Bank with 30 years of experience in the banking industry. His career began with Farm Credit Services in Durant in 1987. Much of his career was with FirstBank in Antlers after serving with Security First National Bank in Hugo. He recently served First United Bank and Trust as Community Bank President in Seminole. Martin is also involved in multiple roles at the Oklahoma Banker’s Association including Fraud and Security Council and Government Relations Council.

Martin recently retired from the Oklahoma National Guard after serving for over 30 years in roles from Platoon Leader, Company Commander to Battalion Commander of the 1-180th Infantry Headquartered here in Durant. He deployed once to Kabul, Afghanistan where he served as Executive Officer/Chief of Staff with 1-279th Infantry, Task Force Phoenix (II) Kabul, Afghanistan from September 2003 until August 2004. Martin is the recipient of the Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Meritorious Service Medal and various other Federal and State awards.

Martin is actively involved in the community as a member of the Kiwanis Club, board member of Durant Chamber of Commerce and Durant Industrial Authority. He and his wife, Patty have two daughters, four grandsons and two granddaughters.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve as President and CEO of First Texoma National Bank,” said Martin. “This bank has a proud history and I intend to work closely with the employees and management team to strengthen our success in the Texoma area.”

First Texoma National Bank has over a 100-year history of being a steadfast and progressive financial institution, serving the financial needs of our communities. We are proud to call this part of the world home and look forward to helping our customers thrive today and for generations to come. First Texoma National Bank has banking centers in Durant and Boswell, Oklahoma and Sherman, Texas.

Submitted by FTNB.

Martin Tucker http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MartinTucker.jpg Martin Tucker