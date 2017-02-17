Wes Watkins to hold book signing

REI Oklahoma and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will host a special book signing for Retired U.S. Congressman Wes Watkins to showcase his biography, Making Things Better: Legacy of Leadership.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library in Durant from 4-6 p.m. The address for the event is 1515 West Main Street, Durant.

Written by Judge Kim D. Parrish, the book recounts the life and political career of Watkins, as well as his upbringing in rural Bryan County.

It is a great reflection of his legacy of self-discipline, determination and service. The Founder of REI Oklahoma, he has always had a passionate focus on making Oklahoma a better place to work and live – the very things that REI Oklahoma remains focused on today.

The event will be come and go, with Mr. Watkins giving brief remarks at 5:15 PM. He and wife Lou look forward to visiting with friends, colleagues and former constituents during this time.

Copies will be available for sale at a cost of $25 each.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to benefit service scholarships from a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization called, Matthew 25:40. For more information, please call 800-658-2823.

Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wes Watkins http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WesWatkins.jpg Wes Watkins