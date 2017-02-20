Rollover on 70E-A

A Ford truck was involved in a rollover accident east of Calera on Highway 70E.

Garrett Wright, 29, of Durant was taken by Bryan County EMS to Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

According to OHP Trooper Scott King, ” he had back injuries from the accident” and is listed in stable condition.

Wright’s vehicle departed the roadway. He over corrected and came back across the roadway.

Wright was wearing his seat belt. Trooper King worked the accident with assistance by Calera Fire Department and Bryan County EMS.

