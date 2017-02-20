Childers retires from OSBI

It seems Reanae Childers knows just about everyone you can imagine in law enforcement in the area.

She’s been involved in thousands of cases in her 30 years with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement is in her blood. She said, ““I started at 21 years old. Don’t do the math!”

She recently retired from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation where she was instrumental in solving crime.

Her retirement party at Durant’s Three Valley Museum was like a huge family reunion as she hugged everyone who came to say hello.

She’s not going away to sit in the rocking chair, she’ll continue assisting law enforcement by working with children.

She will work interviewing children in this new era of her life.

Childers said, “I’m going to work part-time for Miss Emily(Redman)doing forensic interviews of kids. I’ll do some of that work for her.”

Dale Birchfield, her supervisor at OSBI will miss her talents at the agency.

Birchfield said, “Reanae has been an instrumental part of the OSBI in southeastern Oklahoma for many, many years. She’s going to be sorely missed by our agency as well as many locals.”

She will soon become a valuable team member for Bryan County at the Advocacy Center.

Bryan Count District Attorney Emily Redman said, “Reanae is one of the most experienced homicide investigators in the state. She puts together the most thorough investigations and reports that I have ever run across. Her experience in invaluable. She’s going to come to work for me part-time doing forensic interviews at our child advocacy center and I could not be more happy about it.”

The late afternoon get together had food and mingle time to visit with Reanae and wish her well in her knew endeavor. Iris Brigman said she always bakes Reanae a pie and she brought one to her retirement party to keep that tradition going.

Ronnie Hampton said, “Reanae has been involved every major homicide and serious felony investigation that’s occurred in this county and this whole region for many years, from starting in the crime laboratory then to moving on to Special Agent. She’s always been known for her compassion. She often stays in contact with the victims and walks them through process. It’s one thing to be a good investigator, it’s another things to remember that there are victims out there and she stays with those victims long after the cases are over with. She will be missed for those and many other reasons.”

Calera Police Chief Don Hyde with Reanae Childers at her OSBI retirement party. She will stay in Durant working in another area of law enforcement. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4062Hyde.jpg Calera Police Chief Don Hyde with Reanae Childers at her OSBI retirement party. She will stay in Durant working in another area of law enforcement. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat County Undersheriff Darrell Northcott, left, with Reanae Childers and Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian at Childers retirement party. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4065JohnnyCwith.jpg County Undersheriff Darrell Northcott, left, with Reanae Childers and Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian at Childers retirement party. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat Back left to right: Dale Birchfield-Special Agent in Charge, Michael Shufeldt-Special Agent, Brad Knight-Special Agent, Steven Carter-Special Agent, Jenny Birden-Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Donnie Long-Special Agent Durant, Charlie Mackey-Special Agent in Charge OKC. Front, Childers-her husband, and Reanae Childers. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4054a.jpg Back left to right: Dale Birchfield-Special Agent in Charge, Michael Shufeldt-Special Agent, Brad Knight-Special Agent, Steven Carter-Special Agent, Jenny Birden-Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Donnie Long-Special Agent Durant, Charlie Mackey-Special Agent in Charge OKC. Front, Childers-her husband, and Reanae Childers. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat John Haislip visits with friend Reanea Childers. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4055Haislip.jpg John Haislip visits with friend Reanea Childers. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ronnie Hampton with Reanae Childers at her OSBI retirement party. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4074ronnie.jpg Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ronnie Hampton with Reanae Childers at her OSBI retirement party. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat She almost put her finger in her OSBI retirement cake during her retirement party at Three Valley Museum. Reanae Childers spent 30 years with OSBI. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4057reanae.jpg She almost put her finger in her OSBI retirement cake during her retirement party at Three Valley Museum. Reanae Childers spent 30 years with OSBI. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat Reanae Childers worked with every branch of law enforcement and it seems each was represented at her retirement party held at Three Valley Museum in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4082grou.jpg Reanae Childers worked with every branch of law enforcement and it seems each was represented at her retirement party held at Three Valley Museum in Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat Former Judge Joe Taylor visits with retired school teacher Henry Brigman at Reanae Childers OSBI retirement party held last week. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4078joeTayol.jpg Former Judge Joe Taylor visits with retired school teacher Henry Brigman at Reanae Childers OSBI retirement party held last week. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat Iris Brigman brought Reanae Childers a cake at her retirement party from OSBI. Here is Iris, left with Bryan County District Attorney Emily Redman, right. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4070Brigman.jpg Iris Brigman brought Reanae Childers a cake at her retirement party from OSBI. Here is Iris, left with Bryan County District Attorney Emily Redman, right. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Demcrat

Will work with children for County