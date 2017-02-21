Posted on by

Museum to host quilt show


Three Valley Museum will host a quilt show and tea on Friday, Feb.24 from 1-3 p.m. featuring the quilts of “Dust Bowl Betty” Garrett.

Garrett, whose family originated from Boise City, Oklahoma, used quilting as a form of therapy to deal with the grief of losing her beloved husband.

“Her unique style and intricate patterns are like none I have ever seen,” said Nancy Ferris, Curator of the Three Valley Museum.

This will be a unique show, as “Dust Bowl Betty” shares her personal experience of the Dust Bowl days in Oklahoma through words and the art of quilting.

Submitted by Three Valley Museum.

