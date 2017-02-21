New police officer sworn in

Larry Marcy is Durant’s newest police officer. He was sworn in Tuesday morning at City Hall.

Judge Ken Rainbolt performed the ceremony with Marcy’s mother Ellen and brother Chris on hand.

Pastor and Police Chaplain Bill Ledbetter presented Marcy with a Bible for the swearing-in ceremony.

Marcy is now retired from full-time military service with the Army and the Army National Guard.

He was born and raised here and his last assignment was in Durant with the 180th Cavalry Squad.

Marcy said, “I actually worked for the Durant Police Department between active-duty assignments.”

He’s very happy to be with his hometown police officers.

He said, “The Durant Police Department has grown and done a lot of great things. We’ve got a great salary along with fantastic facilities and great training. We’ve got the best officers around. I think it’s a great program that serves the people of Durant.”

Marcy had great things to say about his friend Durant Police Chief David Houser.

Marcy said, “He is an absolutely fantastic Chief. We were born and raised together and worked at the old K-Mart in the old days when we were younger.”

Durant City Manager Tim Rundel said, “I actually got to know officer Marcy when I volunteered for the Chamber parade. We spent a nice cold evening getting ready lined up for the parade. He was prepared in gloves and winter gear and I showed up in a windbreaker. I froze that night. But, that night I got to witness first hand for 3 hours, the way he talked to the public, and getting them set up and in the right place was impressive.”

He said about all police officers, “We know they put their lives on the line everyday. What I see with our officers and Officer Marcy is their ability to go in and diffuse situations between neighbors or family members. Those are the things we don’t statistically see. Things where an officer comes in with a cool head and de-escalates a situation. The officers keep things from going from bad to worse. They can take a situation and turn it around. We here appreciate what they do.”

His mother, Ellen Marcy said, “I’m not surprised today. He was a really good kid. He was the oldest kid. He worked young. He had a job, a paper route for the Durant Democrat. He delivered on his bike. We lived on 49th and he delivered Four Seasons. We didn’t baby him.”

Be sure to ask Larry Marcy about his motorcycle trip he took. He said, “me and a buddy visited all the 48 contiguous states in 17 days, that’s about 500 miles a day.”

Ellen Marcy is a mom very proud of all of her kids, but today she was especially proud of her son Larry Marcy, Durant’s newest cop.

Durant Police Chaplain Bill Ledbetter presented Durant Police officer Larry Marcy with a Bible that was used in the swearing in ceremony. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_4261Ledbetter-3.jpg Durant Police Chaplain Bill Ledbetter presented Durant Police officer Larry Marcy with a Bible that was used in the swearing in ceremony. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_2467SWEARBEST-3.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat