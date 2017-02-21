Choctaw Nation opens new clinic

It was just a drawing and a design last year, but it is a reality for 2017.

The Choctaw Nation cut the ribbon on their new Choctaw Regional Medical Clinic Tuesday in front of hundreds, if not a thousand or more guests.

Indian Health Services was on hand for the grand opening of the facility.

The new Choctaw Regional Medical Clinic offers many services for the Choctaw tribal members.

A full service pharmacy is located in the building.

They have dental and eye care services as well as outpatient surgery capabilities. Radiology and Laboratory services can be performed at the clinic.

Patients are excited to have the facility closer to home without having to drive so far to get medical care.

The clinic will create 300 new jobs for the area economy.

Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said in his speech, “this is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice in it. To bring everyone together and make this a reality is phenomenal for what our Tribal Council has done, for what Indian Health Services and what our employees have done.”

Tribal members came walking up, some used walkers or canes. Even those in wheelchairs came to see the grand opening of their new medical center. The building was open with walking tours winding through the building before and after the ceremony.

After the ribbon cutting Batton said, “I’m extremely excited today that we are opening our clinic. This will provide great health care to our members. Also, 300 new citizens are getting jobs here and will be here in the community. This is just the beginning phases. You can see our new headquarters coming along. We opened up our data communication center and our Wellness Center is coming along. All of this we are excited for the city of Durant.”

Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. cut the ribbon which opened the building. 7am Wednesday morning it’s officially open for business.

The Durant Daily Democrat will publish a picture page featuring photos of the ceremony in a later edition of the newspaper.

Austin said, “It is a great thing. Like I said as I introduced Chief Batton, it’s a place of hope, wellness and healing for people who come through those doors. I think it’s a great opportunity. For those folks who travel from north Texas up to Talihina or to Atoka, it’ll cut their mileage and their travel time. I think that’s a miracle. I’ve heard lots of great doctors are coming here. We will have great healthcare and providers. It’s awesome and a blessing.”

The Choctaw Honor Guard led off the celebration cutting the ribbon on the Choctaw Nation's new Choctaw Regional Medical Clinic Tuesday. Pictured on the left is Harlan Wright with Herbert Jesse on the right. Assistant Choctaw Chief Jack Austin Jr. is seen behind at the podium. The Choctaw Regional Medical Clinic ribbon was cut Tuesday morning. Choctaw Tribal members are excited about not having to travel so far for medical care. The clinic will offer many state of the art services for patients.