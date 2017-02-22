County still under burn ban

Bryan County remains under a burn ban and Bryan County Commissioners will be voting during a meeting Thursday whether to extend it.

The ban, passed Feb. 13, lasts 30 days if not extended.

The Durant Fire Department has responded to several violations of the burn ban. They were dispatched Thursday to 2615 Rodeo Road where a landowner was burning lumber. Firefighters informed him of the burn ban and put out the fire. He told firefighters he did not realize it was still in place, according to a DFD report.

Last Wednesday, the fire department received a call of a smoke smell in the area of the 403 S. 12th Ave. and when they arrived, they discovered someone who had a fire in a barrel. The individual was informed of the burn ban.

Saturday, the fire department received a call of a burn ban violation at 266 Rolling Wood Hills. When firefighters arrived, they found a small pile of leaves on fire. They responded to another violation on Woodlawn Street on Sunday. The occupants put out the fire.

Firefighters responded Monday to a burn ban violation at 1901 Highway 48. The property owner put out the fire.

There was another burn ban violation on West Highway 70 where there was a small rubbish fire. The resident put it out after firefighters informed him of the ban.

From Durant Fire Department reports.