Events held Saturday at SE

Saturday was a busy day at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

An estimated 1,000-plus middle school and high school students from Oklahoma and north Texas were on the Southeastern campus for a variety of events.

More than 100 high school seniors participated in “Scholarship Competition Day’’ at the University. This is a process in which students seek admission and scholarships in the Honors Program or President’s Leadership Class at Southeastern. The studentsparticipate in interviews and attend informational sessions. Parents are also invited to attend the sessions and participate in campus tours.

Faculty members from Southeastern’s academic departments were also available to provide information about their programs.

Also on Saturday, Southeastern hosted the Oklahoma Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Some 350 middle and high school students from public and private schools across Oklahoma and north Texas competed on 2-4 person teams in one or more of 46 events that included most areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Southeastern faculty and staff from the Department of Aviation Sciences, Biological Science, Chemistry, Computer and Physical Sciences volunteered to design events, write and grade exams and provide support to make this event happen.

In addition, 20 Southeastern student volunteers signed up to help with the competition.

Another 500-800 students competed in the District Vocal Solo Ensemble Festival hosted by Southeastern.

To cap the day off, the Southeastern Savage Storm baseball and basketball teams played home games Saturday afternoon.

Submitted by SE.

As part of Honors Day competition, Southeastern faculty members visited with prospective students and their parents about various academic programs. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEHonors.jpg As part of Honors Day competition, Southeastern faculty members visited with prospective students and their parents about various academic programs. Dr. Wayne Jones, chair of Occupational Safety and Health, provides information to a prospective student. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEHonors010.jpg Dr. Wayne Jones, chair of Occupational Safety and Health, provides information to a prospective student. Southeastern hosted the Oklahoma Science Olympiad Saturday, which featured 46 events. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEScience.jpg Southeastern hosted the Oklahoma Science Olympiad Saturday, which featured 46 events. More than 350 middle school and high school students from Oklahoma and Texas competed in the Science Olympiad. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEScience11.jpg More than 350 middle school and high school students from Oklahoma and Texas competed in the Science Olympiad.