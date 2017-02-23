LED lighting installed at courthouse

The 100-year-old Bryan County Courthouse is getting brighter and more energy efficient. Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick has installed new LED lighting for the building. He said he’s looking to add even more LEDs as the celebration nears for the 100th birthday of the courthouse.

