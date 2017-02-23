Near 18th and Evergreen Wednesday afternoon. City street crews are tearing up old roadway to prepare it for the reconstruction project approved recently by the Durant City Council. Pictured here are Ryan Jones, Jordan Ward, Elliott Downs, Randy Cantrell and Supervisor Dennis Taylor.

Elliott Downs and Randy Cantrell look on as Robbie Mewszel digs around the water main in order to fix a problem. The city is currently fixing the area around 18th and Evergreen as approved by the Durant City Council.