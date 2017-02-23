Seay-Fietz Family Endowed Scholarship established

The Seay-Fietz Family Scholarship has been established as an endowed scholarship at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The scholarship was endowed with a gift from Mr. and Mrs. Greg Seay and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Fietz.

The Seay-Fietz Family Scholarship is provided for graduates of Ryan High School in Jefferson County, Oklahoma. Both Mr. Seay and Mr. Fietz are Ryan graduates.

The first recipient of the Seay-Fietz Family Scholarship is Mackenzie Jordan Brink, a 2016 graduate of Ryan High School. She has declared a major in Occupational Safety and Health.

Greg and Donna Seay are long-time Durant residents. Greg is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and was a Big 8 champion high jumper. Donna received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and earned her master’s degree in Education from Southeastern.

She taught in the Durant school district for 22 years. The Seays own Medical Center Pharmacy and Advanced Care Medical Equipment in Durant and also have several other business interests. The Seays have been strong supporters of Southeastern Oklahoma State University for many years.

Mr. Fietz was honored by Southeastern in 2015 as a Distinguished Alumnus. He earned a degree in business from Southeastern in 1957. His very successful career was highlighted by his time as CEO of the Bealls Department Stores division and as president of Christian International Business Network.

Mr. and Mrs. Fietz retired to Durant in 2005. Mrs. Fietz passed away in late 2016. Mr. Fietz remains a strong supporter of Southeastern as evidenced by this scholarship.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Seay-Fietz Family Scholarship should contact Mark Webb, Director of Development, at 580-745-2361 or [email protected]

Submitted by SE.

Attending the scholarship announcement were Frank Fietz, Donna Seay, Greg Seay, Mackenzie Brink, and Southeastern president Sean Burrage.