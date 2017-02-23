School board meets for February

The regular monthly meeting of the Durant School Board was held for February at the Durant ISD offices.

The board corrected a mistake on the official school calendar for 2018, next year.

They voted unanimously to approve March 19-23, 2018, as spring break for Durant. It does not affect things this year.

The DISD website has the correct calendar with correct dates posted.

The following new hires were approved by the DISD Board

Those in Certified Staff hired are: Cody Little as Head Softball Coach at Durant High School.

Jackie McMichael is new Science Instructor at Durant High School for the 2017-2018 School Year on a one year

temporary contract created by the required Leave of Absence of the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Jon

Hazell.

Support personenel hired by the board: Jessica Pennington hired as Computer Lab Teacher at Durant Intermediate School.

Brittany McManus is an In-School Suspension Teacher at Durant Intermediate School.

Cole (C.B.) Cantwell as Special Education Teacher Assistant, Callie Brown was hired as First Grade Teacher Assistant and Natalie Smith is now Library Assistant, all three at Washington Irving Elementary School.

Creston Brown hired as Custodial Employee at Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

Krista Airington was approved as Child Nutrition Employee.

Sunday Lewis is new Child Nutrition Employee at Durant Middle School.

An update was given on the classroom addition at Washington Irving. The Board watched a video of the new track at Durant High School and given a construction update.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or [email protected]