Flu outbreak closes Treasurer’s office

The Bryan County Treasurer’s office closed Thursday because the entire staff was out sick.

County Treasurer Nancy Conner closed the office with a statement issued to the public.

She said they were closing because of an “office flu epidemic.”

She said no one is well and available to “continue office function.”

She said, “We will open Monday morning at 8 a.m. if we have sufficient personnel to do so.”

She further warned about the office epidemic, “If you’ve been in within the last 48 hours, please watch for signs of illness and take whatever precautions you can to avoid becoming ill.”

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma for the current season rose this week by nine, the Associated Press reported.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that 37 people have died and more than 1,400 have been hospitalized due to flu. One death was reported in Bryan County, according to the Associated Press.

Twenty-six deaths are among people 65 or older. Seven were 50 to 64, three were between 18 and 49 and one was 4 years old or younger. There were 13 flu deaths in the state during last year’s season, down from more than 100 the year before.

In other county news, Bryan County Commissioner Ron Boyer issued a statement about the county’s burn ban.

The ban was officially lifted today with major concerns.

Boyer said, “Fire danger is still very high and if it turns out fires are being started by individuals that lose control of their controlled burn, the county may be forced to reissue the burn ban.”

He stressed to anyone burning, “be careful, watch your fire, and have a water source or extinguisher nearby in case it gets out of hand.”

The Bryan County Courthouse Annex houses multiple agencies.

The County Commissioner Court, Tax Assessor, Country Treasurer and the County Clerk are all housed in the historic building. The power wash will make the outside surface look virtually new and bring it’s appearance back to original luster.

Bryan County Courthouse Supervisor Billy Olenick is in charge of the Annex also.

He said, “We’re giving it a power wash. It’s only the second one in quite a few years. They are working on putting a new roof on the building, too. The new roof is a much-needed improvement.”

The various projects can cause some inconvenience for customers visiting the annex.

The staff asks that you have patience as the projects continue.

The Bryan County Courthouse Annex, formerly the Robert L. Williams Library, is undergoing a thorough washing. Workers have been blasting off dirt that’s accumulated over the years. It’s part of the 100th birthday celebration of the Bryan County Courthouse. Robert Wilburn is doing the power-washing on the lift. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0068Annex.jpg The Bryan County Courthouse Annex, formerly the Robert L. Williams Library, is undergoing a thorough washing. Workers have been blasting off dirt that’s accumulated over the years. It’s part of the 100th birthday celebration of the Bryan County Courthouse. Robert Wilburn is doing the power-washing on the lift. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

