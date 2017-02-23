Watkins holds book signing

Retired U.S. Congressman Wes Watkins signed copies of his biography in Durant Wednesday.

REI Oklahoma and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce held the special book signing of Judge Kim D. Parrish’s book on the Congressman.

Watkin’s biography, Making Things Better: Legacy of Leadership, tells about his thoughts, actions and what motivated many things he did in his life. His biography is a good read full of intrigue.

Watkins said about the book signing, “We had a great time. I talked to a lot of people and really enjoyed meeting everyone today.”

Well over 100 attended and got Watkin’s signature in their copy of his life’s story.

From humble beginnings in Bennington, Oklahoma, to Washington D.C. as a national leader, Watkins life has been full of excitement.

The Donald W. Reynold’s Library was his venue as his wife and inspiration, Lou Watkins, accompanied him for the book signing.

If you missed the opportunity to purchase Watkin’s book, copies are available for sale at a cost of $25 each.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to benefit service scholarships from a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization called, Matthew 25:40.

For more information, please call 800-658-2823.

Scott Dewald, President and CEO of REI Oklahoma said, “I think it was a great success. We were honored to be able to partner with the Durant Chamber of Commerce to host this book signing. We were fortunate to have Wes with us for the day and spend some time with him visiting with use about his vision of what he got done and tried to get done. We learned a great deal. Again, I think it was a really huge success.”

