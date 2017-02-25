Deputies investigate knife incident at Silo School

A Silo High School student is accused of assaulting two students with a knife, according to Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and court clerk reports.

Eighteen-year-old Ryvor Bradford was charged Friday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Taylor was dispatched to the school Thursday morning for an incident involving a knife. According to the report, Principal Jeremy Atwood said Bradford had put the knife to a student’s leg and threatened him and possibly stabbed another student in the leg as well.

A juvenile student was brought into the office and he had blood on his shorts, according to the report, and the student showed the deputy a one-inch cut on his left thigh. He was taken by his stepmother to AllianceHealth to be treated for the injury.

Bradford was arrested and taken to the Bryan County Jail.

In other crime news, 18-year-old Triston Cahn Lawson is accused of hiding a video recording device in a bathroom to film a naked 11-year-old child.

Lawson, charged with procuring and possessing obscene material, came under investigation last month after a woman told Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Wilson that Lawson had been caught video recording a child getting in and out of the shower.

When Lawson was questioned by Wilson, he admitted to placing a phone in the bathroom and setting it to record, according to the affidavit.

Lawson had an initial court appearance Wednesday and his bond was set at $2,500.

A call about a disturbance led to the arrest of a man for possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to a Durant Police affidavit.

Officers were dispatched at 6:17 p.m. Thursday to the Forest Hills Apartments parking lot in the 1200 block of North Second Avenue.

An affidavit by Durant Master Patrol Officer Richard Ezell states one of the individuals at the scene said he had been robbed by one of the other individuals there.

Master Patrol Officer Brandon Carbaugh detected an odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle, according to the affidavit, and Master Patrol Officer Shane Walker brought his K-9 to the scene.

According to the affidavit, the dog alerted to the past or present odor of illegals drugs in the vehicles. Carbaugh obtained a search warrant and during a search of a pickup, police found two baggies of marijuana weighing approximately 28 grams each.

The truck’s owner, 20-year-old Jordan Melvin Hester, was arrested and charged Friday with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school. (Southeastern).

From court and sheriff’s office reports.