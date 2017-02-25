Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Gold and Blue Scholarship and Auction Gala will be held April 1.

The Gala is scheduled for the Visual and Performing Arts Center and hosted by the Southeastern Alumni Association. It’s an evening of cocktails, live and silent auctions, hors d’ouvres and dancing.

The event is the primary fundraiser for student scholarships. Last year’s Gala drew a record-setting crowd of more than 200 guests and raised more than $82,000 to be awarded to Southeastern students.

Alumni Director Stephanie Davison said, “This is a major fundraiser for the association. Thanks to the guests and sponsors of the Gala, the Alumni Association can award scholarships, which is one of the reasons the association exists.

“We do our best to bring high quality, desirable items to the live and silent auctions and provide a full evening of entertainment, including food and dancing to live music by the Decades band.’’

Attire for the Gala can be anything from blue jeans to as dress-up as anybody desires.

Numerous businesses and Southeastern alumni support the Gold and Blue Gala each year by donating unique and valuable items for the auctions.

The Gala and silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 8 p.m.

Individual tickets for the Gala are $75 and table sponsorships (for eight) are available for $1,000. Tickets may be purchased at the Welcome Center or at http://www.se.edu/alumni/gold-and-blue-gala/

Submitted by SE.